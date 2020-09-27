Godwin is ruled out to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to a hamstring injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Godwin managed to clear the concussion protocol in time to suit up versus Denver, but he's now been ruled out in the fourth quarter due to what appears to be a right hamstring strain. It's somewhat worrying that Godwin was ruled out mere minutes after leaving the field, but it's worth noting that the Buccaneers are also nursing an 18-point lead with less than 14 minutes of play remaining. In the meantime, Scotty Miller stands to see increased looks as the No. 2 receiver across from Mike Evans.