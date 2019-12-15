Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Won't return Sunday
Godwin (hamstring) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game in Detroit and won't return, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Buccaneers wide receivers are dropping like flies. First, Mike Evans sustained a serious hamstring injury Week 14 and didn't take the field Sunday. Then, second-year slot receiver Scotty Miller was ruled out of this contest with a hamstring concern of his own. Godwin himself suffered a hamstring issue, leaving Tampa Bay with just Breshad Perriman, Justin Watson and Ishmael Hyman at the position.
