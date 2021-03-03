Godwin recently indicated he'd be willing to play the 2021 season under the franchise tag if necessary, which seems to be "where things are headed" between him and the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The fifth-year veteran would earn a salary in the neighborhood of $16.5 million for 2021 if he ultimately played under the tag, a figure that undoubtedly helps make the situation palatable as a trade-off for the longer-term security of a multi-year deal. In Godwin's case, Laine notes the plan is to keep the Penn State product on the roster for many seasons into the future anyhow, so the 25-year-old seems to have little exposure if he does operate under a one-year deal this coming season. Further clarity on Godwin's 2021 contract situation will be gleaned in coming days, as the deadline for teams to apply the franchise tag for next season is Tuesday.