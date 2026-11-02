Godwin failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 16-0 win over the Falcons.

The Bucs attempted three total passes in Sunday's rain-soaked conditions, and Baker Mayfield didn't complete any of the three. Instead, Tampa Bay ran the ball 56 times and coasted to an easy win on the backs of Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell and the defense. Godwin will do battle with the Chicago secondary next Sunday, positioning the veteran wideout as a WR4 in fantasy. Emeka Egbuka (foot) could be back for that one after missing the past two contests.