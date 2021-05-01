The Buccaneers selected Wilcox in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 251st overall.

This looks like a shrewd selection for the Buccaneers, as Wilcox carries a lot of the same traits that have made Tampa corner prospects like Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean so promising to this point in their careers. Wilcox of course fell much further in his draft than those two did, but at 6-foot-2, 197 pounds Wilcox has a big frame to go with a 4.39-second 40, 37.5-inch vertical and 126-inch broad jump.