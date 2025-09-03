Buccaneers' Christian Izien: Absent from practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Izien (oblique) did not participate at the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.
Izien suffered an oblique injury in the team's second preseason contest Aug. 16 versus the Steelers, and he continues to nurse the injury to open the 2025 campaign. The safety will have two more chances to return to practice prior to Sunday's regular-season opener against the Falcons.
