Izien (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Izien practiced Wednesday and Thursday before missing Friday's session. The rookie played on a season-high 62 defensive snaps in Week 8 versus the Bills.
