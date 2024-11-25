Izien recorded 10 tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 30-7 win against the Giants.
Helping to lead a defensive effort that held the Giants to just 245 yards of total offense Sunday, Izien managed his best tackle total since Week 2 while playing from the slot with Tykee Smith out. His role in Week 13 at Carolina could depend on the availability of Smith.
