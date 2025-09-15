Izien (oblique) is active for Monday's game against the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

An oblique injury from training camp prevented Izien from playing against the Falcons in Week 1, but the third-year safety has been cleared to play Monday after logging full practices all week. He will join Kaevon Merriweather as the Bucs' two reserve safeties behind starters Tykee Smith and Antoine Winfield. Izien appeared in 14 regular-season games (10 starts) for Tampa Bay in 2024 and logged 75 tackles (48 solo), three pass defenses (one interception) and one forced fumble.