Izien is dealing with an illness and has been deemed questionable to suit up Sunday in Houston.
Izien practiced as usual Wednesday and Thursday but was held out Friday after picking up an illness, making his status for Sunday uncertain. The rookie logged a season-high 91 percent of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps against Buffalo last Thursday, finishing with two tackles (one solo).
