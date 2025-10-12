default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Izien (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Izien has been cleared to return from a two-game absence due to a quadriceps injury that he picked up in Week 3 against the Jets. Izien has one solo tackle across two regular-season games and has been limited to special teams this year.

More News