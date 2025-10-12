Buccaneers' Christian Izien: Good to go against Niners
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Izien (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Izien has been cleared to return from a two-game absence due to a quadriceps injury that he picked up in Week 3 against the Jets. Izien has one solo tackle across two regular-season games and has been limited to special teams this year.
