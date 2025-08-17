Izien exited Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers with an oblique injury and will not return.

Izien recorded one solo tackle prior to his departure. He's expected to serve as Tampa Bay's third safety behind Antoine Winfield (leg) and Tykee Smith this season. Izien appeared in1 4 regular-season games in 2024, making 10 starts, and finished with 75 tackles (48 solo), three pass breakups, including one interception, and one forced fumble.