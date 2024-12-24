Izien tallied 13 tackles (nine solo) during Tampa Bay's loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Izien got the start at safety as Antoine Winfield (knee) Kaevon Merriweather (knee) were both out, and he ended up leading the team in tackles. The 24-year-old has now racked up a career high 75 tackles (48 solo) and will look to increase his totals during the team's final two matchups of the season.