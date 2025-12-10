Izien (neck) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Izien didn't participate in Monday's walkthrough practice due to a neck injury, but he was cleared to work in at least a limited capacity during Tuesday's session. He would avoid an injury designation for Thursday night's game against the Falcons if he were to log a full practice Wednesday. If Izien is cleared to play, he would likely start at safety alongside Antoine Winfield if Tykee Smith (neck/shoulder) is unable to suit up.