Izien posted eight total tackles (four solo) and one forced fumble in Thursday's 29-28 loss to Falcons.

After playing just 35 defensive snaps in 10 appearances prior to Thursday's loss, Izien was on the field for all 66 of Tampa Bay's defensive plays. The Rutgers product tied Lavonte David for the second-most tackles on the team and stripped Bijan Robinson in the third quarter, leading to a Buccaneers touchdown. He could have earned an expanded role on Tampa Bay's defense going forward, but he's still expected to back up Tykee Smith (neck) once he returns from injury.