Buccaneers' Christian Izien: Misses Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Izien (oblique) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Izien has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to an oblique strain that he suffered during the preseason. He would need to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday in order to have a shot at playing in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Falcons in Atlanta. Kaevon Merriweather would be poised to see more rotational snaps at safety alongside starters Tykee Smith and Antoine Winfield if Izien is not cleared to play.
