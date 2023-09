Izien made three tackles (two solo) and picked off a pass in a 27-17 Week 2 win against Chicago.

Izien sealed the outcome by picking off Justin Fields on Chicago's final drive in the fourth quarter. The rookie has started his career with an interception in each of his first two games. He began last week in concussion protocol but was able to play and log 75 percent of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps versus the Bears.