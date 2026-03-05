Buccaneers' Christian Izien: Not tendered by Tampa Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bucs will not extend a restricted free agent tender to Izien prior to the start of the new league year next Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Izien, therefore, will be allowed to become an unrestricted free agent. The 25-year-old has appeared in 45 regular-season games for the Bucs over the last three seasons, logging 165 tackles (111 solo), five pass breakups, including three interceptions, and three forced fumbles.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Christian Izien: Logs eight tackles vs. Falcons•
-
Buccaneers' Christian Izien: Cleared to face Falcons•
-
Buccaneers' Christian Izien: Limited in Tuesday's walkthrough•
-
Buccaneers' Christian Izien: Good to go against Niners•
-
Buccaneers' Christian Izien: Questionable for Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Christian Izien: Won't play at Seattle•