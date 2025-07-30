Izien's versatility essentially guarantees him a roster spot heading into the 2025 season, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports. "Izzy's valuable. He's going to be here. I can say he made the team. I can tell you he made the team," said head coach Todd Bowles. "He does so many things well for us...he just loves to play, and the guys love him, so he's been great for the defense."

Izien is fully recovered from the pectoral injury that landed him on injured reserve last season, and he's wasted no time reminding the coaching staff of the value he brings as a jack of all trades in the secondary. The Rutgers product has compiled 140 total tackles, five defensed passes, including three interceptions, and two forced fumbles across 31 regular-season games over his first two seasons. Izien has played slot cornerback, outside cornerback and both safety spots over that span, and he projects to serve as the starting free safety to open the 2025 campaign.