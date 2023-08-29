Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Sunday that Izien, who recorded two solo tackles in the Buccaneers' 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens on Saturday night, has secured the slot cornerback role, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Izien was seemingly trending up throughout the summer, and Bowles confirmed the undrafted rookie had won a spot on the final roster in his day-after press conference following the exhibition finale. The Rutgers product finished his college career with 297 tackles (189 solo), including 15 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four interceptions, an additional 11 defensed passes and three fumble recoveries across 46 games. A sizable chunk of those numbers came over his first three seasons when he played safety, but Izien shifted to slot cornerback with impressive results as a senior in 2022 and wil begin his NFL career in that capacity.