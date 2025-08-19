Coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Izien's oblique injury could linger into the regular season, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Izien was injured in this past Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, and it's safe to assume he won't be available for Saturday's preseason finale versus Buffalo. Izien has a little less than three weeks to get ready for Week 1. Kaevon Merriweather would be next in line for playing time at safety if Izien needs to miss time.