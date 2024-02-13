Izien provided 65 tackles (47 solo), two interceptions and a forced fumble across 17 regular-season games in 2023. He added six tackles (five solo) in two postseason contests.

The undrafted rookie was busy right from the jump of his career, finishing the regular season with 690 snaps on defense and then logging another 58 plays during the Buccaneers' two playoff games. Izien frequently was deployed in the slot and held his own, allowing just a 51.3 percent completion rate, 4.1 yards per attempt and zero touchdowns in primary coverage during the regular campaign. The Rutgers product is under contract for two additional years and could well see a similar workload in 2024.