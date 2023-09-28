Izien recorded eight tackles (six solo) in the Buccaneers' 25-11 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

Izien logged 39 snaps overall while Carlton Davis (toe) missed a second straight game and Jamel Dean exited early with a shoulder injury. Izien recorded the best tackle total of his young career in the process, helping offset the fact he failed to get his hands on the ball for the first time as a pro after tallying a pair of interceptions in his first two contests. Even when the secondary is at full health, Izien should continue to enjoy a robust role considering his slot cornerback duties and ability to rotate in at safety if necessary.