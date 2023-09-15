Izien (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears, but he was a full participant at practice Friday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He appears to be progressing well through the league's five-step concussion protocol, but there's still a chance Izien won't be available for Tampa Bay in Week 2. If he is forced to sit out, 2022 fifth-rounder Zyon McCollum could be in line for a heavy workload at corner, especially considering Carlton Davis has already been ruled out.