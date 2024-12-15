Share Video

Link copied!

Izien (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Izien was limited with a groin injury during practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he'll be ready to suit up for his 13th game this season. The second-year pro has totaled 61 tackles and one interception so far this season. He should continue serving as the Buccaneers' top backup safety and slot corner.

More News