Buccaneers' Christian Izien: Won't play at Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Izien (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Izien will sit out for a second straight game as he continues to recover from a quad injury he picked up in Week 3 versus the Jets. In his absence, Kaevon Merriweather could see an uptick in reps in the secondary in Week 5.
