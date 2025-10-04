Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Izien (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Izien will sit out for a second straight game as he continues to recover from a quad injury he picked up in Week 3 versus the Jets. In his absence, Kaevon Merriweather could see an uptick in reps in the secondary in Week 5.