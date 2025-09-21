default-cbs-image
Izien has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Jets due to a quadriceps injury.

Izien picked up the injury in the first half, and it has been deemed severe enough for him to not return to Sunday's contest. Kaevon Merriweather will be the Bucs' top reserve safety behind Tykee Smith and Antoine Winfield for the rest of the game due Izien's injury.

