The Buccaneers opened the 21-day practice window for Rozeboom (finger) on Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Rozeboom has been on injured reserve for the Buccaneers' last four games while recovering from a finger injury that he sustained in late October. Tampa Bay's first practice of Week 12 prep is Thursday, so Rozeboom's participation over those three sessions will determine whether he's recovered enough to be activated from IR ahead of Monday's game against the Panthers.