Buccaneers' Christian Rozeboom: Lands in Tampa Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rozeboom agreed to terms on a contract with the Buccaneers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rozeboom logged 15 regular-season appearances with the Panthers in 2025, totaling 122 total tackles (59 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and three passes defensed, including one interception and one forced fumble. The 29-year-old now looks set to slide into a starting role at interior linebacker alongside fellow free-agent signee Alex Anzalone, presumably relegating 2025 breakout SirVocea Dennis to a reserve gig.
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