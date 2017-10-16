Play

McDonald posted two solo tackles for loss, including a sack, in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.

The run-stuffing tackle has now recorded a sack in each of the last two games. McDonald is a key member of the Bucs defensive line in a real-world football sense, but his fantasy value is limited due to his modest tackle and sack numbers.

