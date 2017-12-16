Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Deemed questionable
McDonald (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Falcons.
After logging two consecutive limited practices, McDonald put together a full workload Saturday prior to earning a questionable designation. Thus, he appears to be trending in the right direction for Week 15, but final confirmation on his status is unlikely until closer to kickoff Monday.
