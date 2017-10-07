McDonald contributed three tackles (all solo) and one sack in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Patriots.

The veteran tackle was able to notch his first quarterback takedown since Week 16 of last season and now has a pair of three-tackle games. On the other hand, McDonald also had a role to play in the Bucs having allowed a combined 105 yards on 19 rushes to Dion Lewis and Mike Gillislee, so he could stand to boost his tackle numbers in coming games. Tampa will face a much easier matchup on the ground when it travels to Arizona to tangle with the Cardinals in Week 6.