Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Out again in Week 14
McDonald (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Lions, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
McDonald will now miss his second consecutive game after suffering a back injury in Week 12 against the Falcons. He's logged just 18 tackles in 11 games this season, so his absence won't have much of an impact on the Buccaneers' defensive front as long as Gerald McCoy and Chris Baker remain healthy.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Will not play Week 13•
-
Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Won't return Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Tallies sack in Week 10 win•
-
Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Another QB takedown Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: First sack of season Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Solid showing over 12 games in 2016•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.