McDonald (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Lions, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

McDonald will now miss his second consecutive game after suffering a back injury in Week 12 against the Falcons. He's logged just 18 tackles in 11 games this season, so his absence won't have much of an impact on the Buccaneers' defensive front as long as Gerald McCoy and Chris Baker remain healthy.