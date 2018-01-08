McDonald totaled 29 tackles (18 solo), including one for loss, 5.0 sacks and one pass defensed over 14 games in 2017.

McDonald equaled the second-best sack total of his career despite also tallying the third-fewest stops of his eight seasons. However, considering the 31-year-old lost his starting defensive tackle job with the arrival of Chris Baker, his output was certainly respectable from an IDP perspective. McDonald will be an unrestricted free agent at the beginning of the new league year, with his solid four-year stint in Tampa (13.5 sacks in 44 games) and likely reasonable price to retain him making him a candidate for return.