McDonald managed five solo tackles and was credited with a quarterback hit in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.

The veteran lineman posted his best tackle total of the campaign, allowing him to bounce back from a four-game stretch during which he'd managed just two stops. McDonald hasn't been as productive overall as far as tackles this season, but he's sporting the third-highest sack total of his career (4.0) heading into a Week 17 tilt against the Saints.