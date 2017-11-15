McDonald posted one solo tackle, a sack, and also notched a pass defensed in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

The veteran tackle recorded his first quarterback takedown since Week 6, along with his first pass break-up of the season. McDonald has been rather quiet on the tackle front in 2017, compiling just 18 stops through nine games after posting 36 in 12 contests last season. However, he remains a valued member of the defensive line rotation, in part because of his ability to collapse the pocket.