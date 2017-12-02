McDonald (back) is listed as out for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Packers.

The veteran tackle exited the Week 12 tilt against the Falcons with his injury and was unable to practice all week. In his absence Sunday, Chris Baker should once again be in for a slightly elevated snap count, while Sealver Siliga should also see some extra playing time in the defensive tackle rotation.

