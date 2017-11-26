Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Won't return Sunday
McDonald will not return to Sunday's game against Atlanta after suffering a back injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
McDonald's injury means the Buccaneers have no backups left at defensive tackle. Gerald McCoy and Chris Baker will have large workloads the rest of the way Sunday, with McDonald hoping to return to action in Week 13.
