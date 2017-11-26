McDonald will not return to Sunday's game against Atlanta after suffering a back injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McDonald's injury means the Buccaneers have no backups left at defensive tackle. Gerald McCoy and Chris Baker will have large workloads the rest of the way Sunday, with McDonald hoping to return to action in Week 13.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop