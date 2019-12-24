McElroy secured his only target for 30 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

The undrafted rookie made his one catch count, recording the longest gain of the day through the air for the Buccaneers. McElroy is part of an all-hands-on-deck approach for Tampa's pass-catching corps necessitated by multiple injuries at the tail end of the season, and he should therefore have an opportunity showcase his skills working behind starters O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate in Week 17 versus the Falcons.