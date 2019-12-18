Buccaneers' Codey McElroy: Moves to 53-man roster
McElroy was promoted to the Buccaneers' 53-man roster Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
McElroy joined Tampa Bay's practice squad in late October and will now get a chance on the active roster for the closing stretch of the season. The 27-year-old is unlikely to see much playing time with O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and Jordan Leggett currently healthy and ahead of him on the depth chart.
