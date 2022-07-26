The Buccaneers waived McElroy on Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
McElroy appeared in just two games in 2021 and saw but one lonely target, so the writing was on the wall for the Southeastern Oklahoma State product when Tampa signed Kyle Rudolph to back up Cameron Brate last week. He's also set to undergo foot surgery this week, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports, so he'll presumably clear waivers and land back on the Bucs' practice squad.
