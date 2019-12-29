McElroy (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The rookie tight end made an impact on his one play in Week 16, corralling a 30-yard reception. However, with both O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate healthy for the finale and Tanner Hudson (concussion) returning to back them up, there was no room or need for McElroy in the finale.