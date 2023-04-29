The Buccaneers selected Mauch in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 48th overall.

Mauch (6-foot-5, 302 pounds) is light for a guard and arrives to the NFL a bit older than ideal (turned 24 in January), so he's unlikely to add much mass to his frame. The North Dakota State product might therefore be better suited to zone-blocking tasks than power assignments, but in that capacity, he could prove to be standout. Though undersized, Mauch potentially offsets that concern with his impressive athleticism (5.08-second 40-yard dash, 108-inch broad jump, 7.33-second three-cone drill).