Beasley was elevated to the Buccaneers' active roster Saturday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This comes as no surprise given the Buccaneers are still dealing with a litany of injuries at wide receiver. While Beasley only played nine offensive snaps last week against the Packers, he did catch three of his four targets for 12 yards with two of those receptions nearly going for first downs. Beasley is eligible to elevated via the practice squad one more time before the Buccaneers will need to make a choice on whether or not to add him to the 53-man roster.