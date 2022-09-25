Beasley, who signed with the Buccaneers' practice squad earlier this week and was elevated to the active roster Saturday, has quickly picked up the team's playbook, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "He's quick, catches up to speed [really] fast, he understands the system," head coach Todd Bowles said Friday. "He's played and he's got a lot of reps under him, so if we needed him, I think he'll be ready."

Beasley's short acclimation curve could certainly help propel him to a productive game Sunday, considering the Buccaneers are down Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee). The veteran slot receiver worked intensively with receivers coach Kevin Garver this week and noted the team's scheme has plenty of carryover for him from the Cowboys and Bills offenses he's played in previously. Given Beasley's prior body of work, he profiles as just the type of sure-handed short-area receiver Tom Brady has thrived with in the past.