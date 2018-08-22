Buccaneers' Cole Boozer: Back at practice
Boozer (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.
The rookie tackle's absence spanned two weeks and comes at a particularly good time for the Bucs who are experiencing a depth shortage along the offensive line. It's unlikely Boozer will have any immediate impact in year one, but Tampa Bay is certainly glad to have the big fella back for practice purposes.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...