Gardner (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Friday's matchup with the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gardner has been dealing with his undisclosed ailment for a few weeks now and it's unclear when he'll return to the field. After spending all of 2017 on injured reserve, Gardner was looking to compete for a backup role with Tampa Bay. The more time he misses the more difficult it will be for him to secure a roster spot come Week 1.