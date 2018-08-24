Buccaneers' Cole Gardner: Unlikely to play Friday
Gardner (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Friday's matchup with the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Gardner has been dealing with his undisclosed ailment for a few weeks now and it's unclear when he'll return to the field. After spending all of 2017 on injured reserve, Gardner was looking to compete for a backup role with Tampa Bay. The more time he misses the more difficult it will be for him to secure a roster spot come Week 1.
