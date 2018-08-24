Gardner (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Friday's matchup with the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gardner has been dealing with his undisclosed ailment for a few weeks now and it's unclear when he'll return to the field. After spending all of 2017 on injured reserve, Gardner was looking to compete for a backup role with Tampa Bay. The more time he misses the more difficult it will be for him to secure a roster spot come Week 1.

