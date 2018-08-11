Buccaneers' Colin Jeter: Joins Bucs for camp

Jeter signed with the Buccaneers on Saturday.

Jeter managed to find a new home just under a week after he reached an injury settlement with the Colts to become a free agent. Jeter will serve as an extra receiver for Tampa Bay during training camp and should be considered a long shot to make the team's final roster this season.

