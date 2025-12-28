Bazelak (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but will serve as the Buccaneers' emergency third quarterback for the game, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Bazelak will continue in his typical role as the No. 3 quarterback behind Baker Mayfield and Teddy Bridgewater. The reserve QB will only be able to enter the game if both quarterbacks on the active roster must exit due to injury, illness, or ejection.