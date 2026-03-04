The Buccaneers re-signed Bazelak to a one-year, $1 million contract on Wednesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Bazelak spent the latter half of the 2025 campaign handling the emergency No. 3 quarterback role for Tampa By, working behind both Baker Mayfield and Teddy Bridgewater. While the former Bowling Green standout didn't actually record a single regular-season appearance as a rookie, his debut year as a pro was ultimately encouraging. Bridgewater is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but the Buccaneers will likely either re-sign the veteran or bring in another backup option behind Mayfield, leaving Bazelak to again compete for the third-string gig.